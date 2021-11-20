Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit Next / FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

By:

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1's racing rules are still "not clear" despite the drivers having lengthy discussions with the FIA following Max Verstappen's controversial defence against him in Brazil.

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

But Verstappen disagrees, saying that after the drivers' briefing in Qatar ahead of this weekend's inaugural F1 race at the Losail track, which is understood to have lasted over an hour, that the situation "was in the end pretty clear".

After the Sao Paulo event, stewards ruled that Mercedes' request for a right of review into the decision that meant Verstappen's initial defence at Interlagos' Turn 4 did not to be fully investigated, the F1 pack held long talks with race director Michael Masi on Friday night in the usual drivers' briefing slot.

Verstappen said the briefing consisted of drivers "sharing their opinions and then the FIA explaining their process of thought behind it", but F1's two leading drivers were left split on the matter in their comments following qualifying in Qatar on Saturday evening.

After Hamilton had claimed pole but a massive 0.563s over Verstappen, he was asked if it was now clear what defensive driving was acceptable following the Qatar drivers' briefing, to which he replied: "No.

"It's not clear. Every driver, I think, expect for Max, was asking about just for clarity. Most drivers were asking for clarity, but it wasn't very clear.

"So, yeah - it's still not clear what the limits of the track are. It's clearly not the white line any more, so when overtaking. So we just go for it and...

"We just ask for consistency. So, if it's the same as the last race then that should be the same for all of us in those scenarios and then its fine."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, who answered before Hamilton, said: "Everyone is different, right? And everyone has their own way of racing and defending and overtaking, and of course it's very hard for the FIA as well to get everyone on the same line.

"Of course, they decide, but every driver has a different opinion and then I think yesterday it was all about sharing their opinions and then the FIA explaining their process of thought behind it.

"So, I think we came a long way and it was a very long briefing. So, yeah, I think it was in the end pretty clear."

Hamilton later stated that should he engage in a wheel-to-wheel fight in Sunday's race then he would approach any such situation understanding "that what happened in the last race is OK".

But he then said the drivers had been informed that different stewards could rule differently if the same scenario that occurred in Brazil were to play out again.

"It's not clear, as I said," Hamilton continued. "They said it's going to be different with different stewards. If we had the same ones as last week, this week it is one way - so we'll see."

Valtteri Bottas, who finished third in Qatar qualifying behind the two title contenders, said of the racing rules confusion: "I mean, it is clear in that way that if it's a similar incident [as] in Brazil then that's OK.

Read Also:

"But obviously it's always a fine line, but also the consistency that's the key and for us to know exactly [what is allowed].

"I don't think we got really an explanation like what we actually can do or not.

"So, I mean every overtake, every defending is different, so I'm sure they try to do the best job giving the best penalties or no penalties.

"I don't think it really changes anything, we'll obviously go for it and at least we know that's what Lewis and Max ended up having in Brazil that that is OK. That's a good thing to know."

shares
comments
Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit
Previous article

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit
Next article

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Qatar GP: Hamilton storms to F1 pole ahead of Verstappen Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Qatar GP: Hamilton storms to F1 pole ahead of Verstappen

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Why Mercedes' right of review into Brazil F1 incident was denied
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Brazil F1 incident was denied

Latest news

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
4 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
21 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.