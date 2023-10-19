Hamilton didn't feel "singled out" by FIA over Qatar GP track cross incident

The seven-time F1 world champion picked up his first reprimand of the season and was fined €50,000 - €25,000 of which was suspended for the remainder of the season - for crossing the live circuit on his way back to the pits, having crashed out at the first corner after a clash with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

But the FIA launched a review into his actions and the penalty given out, with an FIA spokesperson stating "In view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers".

The review has also been put into the spotlight by a recent incident at the FIA World Karting Championship finals in Italy, where British karter Joe Turney tried to push his kart back on the track and was hit by another competitor and sustained injuries.

Hamilton, who accepted both the initial penalty and review, didn't feel he was being singled out and felt the review on safety was important.

"No, I don't think I was singled out," Hamilton said. "I think ultimately it was just poor communication. I don't think what they had said is exactly what they meant.

"I think what they mean is that they're just gonna look into how they can tackle those sorts of things moving forwards to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I think there was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit, so we really need to make sure that we're continuously focusing on safety.

"I think that's really at the core at the root of it, but I just think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job."

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton agreed crossing the track during the race was wrong and wanted to send out the right message.

"They [the FIA] have spoken to me and their actual point is important. When I sat in the meeting with them in the stewards' office, obviously I put my hands up in the heat of the moment, it was the wrong decision," he added.

"What's important is to send the right message, particularly for the younger drivers throughout the ages, that that's not the thing to do.

"I apologised at the time and I think they're just looking to how to make sure that doesn't happen moving forward."