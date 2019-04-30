Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP / Breaking news

Hamilton "didn't deliver perfectly" in Baku

shares
comments
Hamilton "didn't deliver perfectly" in Baku
By:
36m ago

Lewis Hamilton admits he "didn't deliver perfectly" in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, and says he won't take his defeat versus Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Valtteri Bottas "lightly".

Hamilton was beaten to pole by Bottas, and after making a good start narrowly failed to get past as the pair battled through the first few corners. That left him in the second place that he held to the chequered flag.

The two Mercedes drivers have both scored two wins and two second places in the four races held thus far in 2019, but Bottas’s fastest lap point from the Australian GP has left him ahead in the world championship battle. 

Hamilton said he was proud of what Mercedes had achieved over the first four races.

“On the one hand I’m really, really happy for the team, incredibly proud of everyone,” he said. “We really did come here, as it has been for the first four races, and we didn’t really know where we stood.

"We work as hard as we can, we try to deliver the best we can on the weekends. They’ve been incredible for us.

“Ultimately I think collectively as a team we are really operating in the high end of the 90th percentile. And I think those couple of percentage differences between us as a team and Ferrari, who had a very good car this weekend.

"I think they struggled a little bit more in the race pace than us with tyres – but [their] qualifying pace and form all weekend were very strong.

“In terms of finishing second, you know me, I never like to finish second, but you win some, you lose some. I look at this weekend as [one where] we had a car to have won the race. There were signs of opportunities to have won it, and to have been quicker, but I didn’t deliver perfectly in all the areas that I should have.

“I go away for sure, I don’t take it easy and lightly, I’ll be working hard tomorrow and making sure I bring my head again back strong for the next race.”

Despite four consecutive Mercedes 1-2s, Hamilton said he’s enjoying the competition in 2019.

“Definitely [it] is tightening up," he said. "The margins appear smaller than they were last year. Last year I think they were pretty tight as well on most occasions.

“But yeah, you want it to be the toughest battle. Then when you do achieve your goals, or reach your goals, then it’s even more satisfying. Not that you always do, like this weekend I didn’t. I go away still with a certain feeling, and I’ll harness it.”

Next article
Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Previous article

Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Sub-event Race
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Zandvoort in line to replace Barcelona on 2020 F1 schedule
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort in line to replace Barcelona on 2020 F1 schedule

7h ago
Hamilton "didn't deliver perfectly" in Baku Article
Formula 1

Hamilton "didn't deliver perfectly" in Baku

Ferrari's tyre woes "nothing to do" with upgrade - Binotto Article
Formula 1

Ferrari's tyre woes "nothing to do" with upgrade - Binotto

Latest videos
Ranking all of Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 cars 20:32
Formula 1

Ranking all of Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 cars

2h ago
Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:31
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

4h ago

News in depth
Hamilton "didn't deliver perfectly" in Baku
Formula 1

Hamilton "didn't deliver perfectly" in Baku

Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari's tyre woes "nothing to do" with upgrade - Binotto
Formula 1

Ferrari's tyre woes "nothing to do" with upgrade - Binotto

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.