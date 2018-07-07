Sign in
British GP

British GP: Starting grid in pictures
Jul 7, 2018

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 10th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1'25.892
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.936
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.990
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'26.217
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'26.602
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'27.099
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.244
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.455
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'27.879
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

10: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'28.194
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'27.901
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'27.928
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'28.139
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'28.343
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'28.391
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

16: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'28.456
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'29.096
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'29.252
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

