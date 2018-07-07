British GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
07/07/2018 07:10
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 10th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1'25.892
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.936
3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.990
4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'26.217
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'26.602
6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'27.099
7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.244
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.455
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'27.879
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
10: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'28.194
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'27.901
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'27.928
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'28.139
14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'28.343
15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'28.391
16: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'28.456
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'29.096
18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'29.252
19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time
20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
