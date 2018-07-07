Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events
Formula 1 British GP Top List

British GP: Starting grid in pictures

0 shares
Get alerts
07/07/2018 07:10
Slider List

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 10th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1'25.892

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, 1'25.892
1/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.936

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.936
2/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.990

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'25.990
3/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'26.217

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'26.217
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'26.602

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'26.602
5/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'27.099

6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'27.099
6/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.244

7: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.244
7/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.455

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'27.455
8/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'27.879

9: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'27.879
9/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

10: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'28.194

10: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'28.194
10/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'27.901

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'27.901
11/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'27.928

12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'27.928
12/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'28.139

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'28.139
13/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'28.343

14: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'28.343
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'28.391

15: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'28.391
15/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

16: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'28.456

16: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'28.456
16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'29.096

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'29.096
17/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'29.252

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'29.252
18/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time

19: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, no time
19/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time

20: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
20/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events