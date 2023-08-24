Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet Next / F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Hamilton: “Biding my time” in wait for quicker Mercedes F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says he’s “biding my time” and will be ready and fully motivated when his Mercedes Formula 1 team can give him a winning car once again.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton hasn’t won a race since he lost the world championship to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi finale in 2021, and he’s endured two tough seasons with difficult cars.

However, he insists that the process of trying to improve both the machinery and the team itself has helped to keep him sharp for when Mercedes can give him a car that’s capable of winning on merit.

“I don't think it's particularly difficult, because there's always areas that you can improve,” he said when asked where the drive came from after such a barren patch. “[We’re] just working on fine-tuning how we work in the background.

“We're constantly trying to improve our processes, we're continuously making adjustments. It's improving our communication in the background, making sure the heads of departments are getting the real information through.

“And deep diving on to certain subjects, whether it's bouncing, whether it's car characteristics, through corner balances, all these sorts of things.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Erik Junius

Confident the homework he has done will pay dividends on next year's W15, Hamilton added: “I've had more time to be able to focus on that with the team than ever before. And generally, be even more hands-on in the direction that we're going with the car next year.

“And when I step away, just making sure that I'm fit and mentally in the right place for when the car is right. And so hold on to that.

“Fortunately, I've got these other things that keep me motivated as well, which tap into the whole ecosystem. Like the [Brad Pitt] movie for example. So yeah, I'm just biding my time."

Hamilton says that the team is still gathering data about the W14 that can feed into making next year’s car better.

"We're always learning more and more about the characteristics, the airflow, how the car works in cross winds, how it works in the high, medium and slow speed corners, how you work with the tyres,” he said.

“High-downforce, mid-downforce, low-downforce settings. So you're constantly learning, there's constantly data being delivered and analysed, and I'm learning more every time we get in the car.

“We're learning more about how we can use the engine differently, and how we can use the fuel. So you always learn."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters

Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters

Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi

Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi

Formula 1

Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners

Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners

Formula 1

Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Dutch GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe