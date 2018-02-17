Video: Bottas says Halo didn't hinder him in race simulation

Valtteri Bottas says the Halo of the new Mercedes Formula 1 car did not hinder him during a full race distance in the simulator.

The Mercedes driver told the latest episode of Motorsport.tv’s The Flying Lap that he didn’t notice the controversial new cockpit protection device once he’d got used to it.

Watch the full video:

“In the simulator I’ve done a race simulation already with the Halo, and I have to say during the race I never noticed it anymore,” says Bottas.

“Once you get used to it it’s there and you get used to it, I think that’s going to be the same for the spectators.

“Initially, it’s something new, it looks different – some people say it’s not nice at all.

“But I think it’s only a matter of time everyone will get used to it, and if it can avoid even one injury – big or small – it’s a good device.”

Bottas also discusses his personal prospects for 2018, and why he expects to have a much better chance of fighting teammate Lewis Hamilton for the F1 world championship this year.