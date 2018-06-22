Hakkinen to star at Goodwood, Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen will drive at two of this summer's biggest celebrations of motorsport history - the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The 1998 and 1999 F1 title winner will appear at the Goodwood, which takes place on July 12-15, and then just over a month later he will be a key guest at the second Californian event.

At the FoS, Hakkinen will be joined by fellow F1 champions Emerson Fittipaldi and JensonButton, who is set to address fans from the balcony of Goodwood House.

The world champions will be joined by current McLaren F1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne and its reserve driver Lando Norris, who is competing in Formula 2 this year after winning the 2017 Formula 3 European championship.

The 2003 Indy 500 champion and current McLaren F1 adviser, Gil de Ferran, is also scheduled to appear.