Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal
Feb 6, 2020, 6:32 PM
On the back of a chastening 2019 season, Haas became the first Formula 1 team to unveil its new car for the 2020 season.
The new Haas VF-20 is draped in a new livery and bears some unmistakably familiar features, but will it provide a marked improvement over last year – or will the Ferrari-style design fall flat?
Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and new F1 Reporter Luke Smith to assess the new car and discuss the greater implications for the Haas during 2020.
