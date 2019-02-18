Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas VF-19 F1 car makes first public appearance

By:
19m ago

The new Haas VF-19 Formula 1 car made its first public appearance in the Barcelona pitlane on Monday morning, prior to the start of testing at the Spanish track.

The team revealed the black and gold livery, inspired by new title sponsor Rich Energy, on last year’s car in London on February 7.

The new car has already conducted a private filming and shakedown day in Barcelona last Friday.

Read Also:

Romain Grosjean will drive the VF-19 and on Wednesday morning, with teammate Kevin Magnussen taking over on Tuesday.

Development driver Pietro Fittipaldi will handle driving duties on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Red Bull's 2019 F1 livery revealed

Red Bull's 2019 F1 livery revealed

Alfa Romeo unveils 2019 F1 car in racing livery

Alfa Romeo unveils 2019 F1 car in racing livery
Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

