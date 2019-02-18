Haas VF-19 F1 car makes first public appearance
The new Haas VF-19 Formula 1 car made its first public appearance in the Barcelona pitlane on Monday morning, prior to the start of testing at the Spanish track.
The team revealed the black and gold livery, inspired by new title sponsor Rich Energy, on last year’s car in London on February 7.
The new car has already conducted a private filming and shakedown day in Barcelona last Friday.
Romain Grosjean will drive the VF-19 and on Wednesday morning, with teammate Kevin Magnussen taking over on Tuesday.
Development driver Pietro Fittipaldi will handle driving duties on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
