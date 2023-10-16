Haas teases special USA F1 livery for revamped VF-23
Haas has teased images of the Stars and Stripes special livery that its heavily revised Formula 1 cars will run with at the United States Grand Prix.
The American-owned outfit is bringing a major upgrade to its VF-23 for the Austin weekend which it hopes will help it make some progress after a challenging 2023 campaign so far.
But as well as the shift towards a Red Bull-style concept, the cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will also be painted in a special edition livery, which includes the tagline ‘We The People’ from the opening line of the US constitution.
Beyond the US feel of its livery, Haas will also reveal a tweak in honour of title sponsor Moneygram on the Thursday before track action gets underway.
Haas boss Guenther Steiner said that the choice of a Stars and Stripes-themed livery was chosen deliberately amid a renewed focus on American teams in F1 following the potential planned entry of Andretti.
“There’s obviously a lot of talk about American teams right now, but we’re still currently the only American team on the Formula 1 grid,” said Steiner.
Haas F1 Team, US GP livery rendering
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
“Many have said for years that we haven’t exploited that fact, but I’ve always said that’s because we want to earn credibility within the paddock first. We’ve been through a lot in our short time, but along the way have amassed a very loyal, and growing fanbase, and we want to recognize them.
“Yes, it’s some nice marketing, but anyone who works with my team knows how passionate they are, and how funny and genuine our fans are. This race is dedicated to them as, we the people, make Haas what it is.”
Upgrade plan
Haas has also outlined the extent of the upgrade package that it is bringing to Austin, with almost the entire bodywork of the car having been changed.
The developments will include improvements to the floor, engine cover, sidepod inlet, sidepods, quarter panel and padding gills.
Magnussen said that, while the changes may not bring an immediate dramatic change in fortune, they were critical for helping the squad understand a better direction for 2024.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t hope it will give us a big improvement, but I think there’s actually a second element to bringing this upgrade, which is to research for next year,” he said.
“I think we’re all secretly hoping it performs better than what we currently have but actually the bigger target with this is the research and the learning we can do for next year’s car.
“I think it’s been clear that in very specific circumstances our car can perform, but it’s a too narrow window and we need to broaden it and make it more user friendly and compliant with a bigger variety of tracks and conditions. Hopefully we’ll be able to follow easier and be more friendly to tyres.”
Haas F1 Team, US GP livery rendering
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 Team, US GP livery rendering
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 Team, US GP livery rendering
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Related video
Stewart to be honoured with Autosport Gold Medal in December Awards ceremony
Norris “discomfort” at Piastri F1 form will not grind him down, says McLaren
COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner
COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner
Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi
Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Latest news
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.