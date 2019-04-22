Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP / Breaking news

Steiner braced for further Haas "disappointment" in Baku

Tickets
shares
comments
Steiner braced for further Haas "disappointment" in Baku
By:
14m ago

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says he is already preparing himself for "disappointment" in Baku, with the track’s characteristics worse for his car than recent venues.

The American-owned outfit is struggling this year with its VF-19 that cannot get enough heat into its tyres – and is especially vulnerable on tracks with long straights and tighter corners like in Azerbaijan.

With a solution to its problems unlikely to be found quickly, Steiner reckons his best approach is to adjust expectations accordingly.

“We just need to find a solution to this problem because we didn't have this obviously in winter testing, because the [Barcelona] track is completely different to tracks like Bahrain and China and Baku,” he said.

“And Baku is even worse. I'm readying myself for the disappointment. I hope we find something before Baku, because in these race tracks we cannot get energy into the tyre.”

Steiner believes that Haas and its design partner Dallara will be able to get on top of what is happening, as he does not think the situation boils down to a concept problem with its car.

“I think it's not the concept, because a concept we need to take and change the whole car,” he explained. “We need to find a solution. But whatever it is, don't call it a concept [problem].

“It's a combination. It will be aero works, vehicle dynamics and the design office. Everybody works together on it. There is not one group who works on it and tells the other what to do, that would be too easy."

One of the positives for Steiner is that the following race in Spain should be better for his car, with the high-speed corners and relatively short straight better suited to what is needed.

“We didn't have the problem there in winter when it was pretty cold, so why should it come back?” he said. “I cannot foresee that one.

“Also, the track has got high energy corners, so we should be able not to have it there. It's more on these tracks [with low energy corners]. We've had two of them and the third one is coming, where you don't have high energy corners and [you have] long straights.”

Additional reporting by Stuart Codling

Next article
How F1 teams extract the maximum from their tyres

Previous article

How F1 teams extract the maximum from their tyres
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP Tickets
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Dovizioso: Rossi would've "destroyed himself" with old mentality
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Rossi would've "destroyed himself" with old mentality

1h ago
Horner says Red Bull never set wins goal for 2019 Article
Formula 1

Horner says Red Bull never set wins goal for 2019

Redding picks up debut podium in British Superbikes Article
Other bike

Redding picks up debut podium in British Superbikes

Latest videos
How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 3 - Sidepods 02:09
Formula 1

How a Formula 1 car works: Episode 3 - Sidepods

Apr 19, 2019
Interview: Max Verstappen on Dutch Grand Prix and Jumbo Racing Days 06:05
Formula 1

Interview: Max Verstappen on Dutch Grand Prix and Jumbo Racing Days

Apr 17, 2019

News in depth
Steiner braced for further Haas "disappointment" in Baku
Formula 1

Steiner braced for further Haas "disappointment" in Baku

How F1 teams extract the maximum from their tyres
Formula 1

How F1 teams extract the maximum from their tyres

Horner says Red Bull never set wins goal for 2019
Formula 1

Horner says Red Bull never set wins goal for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.