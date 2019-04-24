Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas signs Deletraz as F1 simulator driver

Haas signs Deletraz as F1 simulator driver
By:
21m ago

The Haas Formula 1 team has signed Carlin F2 frontrunner Louis Deletraz as a simulator driver for the 2019 season. 

Deletraz, 21, drove for the American team in the 2018 Abu Dhabi post-season tyre test, racking up 117 laps in his first taste of current F1 machinery (pictured top).

"My first F1 test with Haas in November was a dream come true and I have enjoyed a good relationship with the team ever since," said Deletraz.

"I'm pleased that they've been happy with my work and I feel honoured and grateful that the team want to continue working with me by contributing to their simulator programme throughout the year.

"The sim plays a substantial role in the development of an F1 car because it allows the team to check the car and any updates.

“Driving it is an important job and, as someone that is determined to join the F1 grid in the near future, this work will allow me to continue learning about F1 and pushing towards my ultimate target."

The son of sometime F1 driver Jean-Denis is fourth in the F2 standings after a strong debut weekend with Carlin in Bahrain, having switched from the Charouz squad.  

He took a pair of fifth-place finishes, beating teammate Nobuharu Matsushita in the process.

Louis Deletraz, CARLIN

Louis Deletraz, CARLIN

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

The key Mercedes weapon that Ferrari lacks

The key Mercedes weapon that Ferrari lacks
