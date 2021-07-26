Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 News

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas plans to resolve Mick Schumacher’s in-car position issue in time for the next Formula 1 race in Hungary after driving at a crooked angle so far this season.

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

F1 rookie Schumacher revealed last month that he had been sitting in a crooked position since making his debut at the start of the year with Haas.

But it was not due to a problem with the seat, but because of Schumacher's own body shape that has seen him face a similar scenario throughout his junior career.

Schumacher sought advice from four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel about the seat offset, while Haas only learned of the issue through his mother, Corinna, at Paul Ricard.

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner revealed at Silverstone last week that plans are in place to get a new seat made up in time for the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend in a bid to fix things.

"We hope it is not crooked, the next one," Steiner said.

"I actually spoke with Mick when we were in the factory on Tuesday, and we had a little laugh about it, because it came out so big, this crooked seat [story].

"For sure it will be ready for Hungary. If we make it on Monday, it will be ready for Hungary. But if it is crooked or not, I don't know yet.

"The plan is to have a straight seat in Hungary."

Read Also:

In order to make this happen, Schumacher said that the seat will have to be offset in order to make up for his own natural position.

"The seat is symmetrical, I'm not - and it took me only, well, long enough to find that out," Schumacher said.

"But again, I think that fact is what we have to do is now we'll have to do a crooked seat, so that I am central in the car."

Schumacher said in Austria last month that the seat offset was "small" and a "secondary concern" for the Haas team during his debut F1 season.

The German driver has outqualified teammate Nikita Mazepin at all but one grand prix so far this year, and beaten him on-track in seven of the nine races they have both finished.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Previous article

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

18 h
2
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

1 h
3
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

2 h
4
Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

14 h
5
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

32 min
Latest news
Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

32m
F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

1 h
Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious
Formula 1

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

18 h
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

22 h
How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Jul 25, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone 00:55
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP 00:51
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP

Formula 1: Schumacher's new Haas deal just 00:52
Formula 1
Jul 23, 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Formula 1: Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his car 01:08
Formula 1
Jul 23, 2021

Formula 1: Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his car

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
22 h
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Latest news

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.