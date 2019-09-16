Formula 1
Formula 1
Previous
Breaking news

Haas reveals updated livery after Rich Energy split

shares
comments
Haas reveals updated livery after Rich Energy split
By:
Sep 16, 2019, 8:38 AM

Haas has revealed the first image of what its tweaked car livery will look like following the split with title sponsor Rich Energy.

The team's original black-and-gold colour scheme was adopted at the start of this year because of a new tie-up with energy drinks company Rich Energy.

But following a behind-the-scenes battle for control of the business among shareholders, including CEO William Storey, the future of the partnership had been thrown in to doubt.

Last week, however, the matter reached a head when the team agreed with Rich Energy to terminate their sponsorship deal with immediate effect.

That move will result in the removal of the Rich Energy logos that have been on the car, drivers' race wear and team kit since the start of the season.

However, an updated car image posted on Haas' website on Monday shows that the team's choice of colours is unlikely to radically change.

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

