Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

shares
comments
Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 6:59 PM

Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have both been hit with a 10-second time penalty for instructions received on the formation lap ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Haas called both Grosjean and Magnussen into the pits at the end of the formation lap to make the switch to slick tyres after initially planning to start on intermediates and wets respectively.

The strategy call lifted the Haas drivers as high as third and fourth once the rest of the field had made the switch to slicks, laying the foundations for Magnussen's run to ninth place.

But the team's first points haul of the season was thrown into doubt after the race when the stewards announced they were investigating both drivers over a rule breach on driver aids.

The investigation centred on Article 27.1 of the sporting regulations, which states that the "driver must drive the car alone and unaided", and limits the radio instructions drivers can receive.

Read Also:

After meeting with Haas representatives, the stewards deemed the team had been in breach of the regulations surrounding driver aids.

"Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the team instructed the driver to pit," the FIA bulletin reads.

"The team could not prove that one of the exemptions made under paragraph A. 2. a) to g) of the Technical Directive 011-17 was applicable.

"Therefore, the Stewards consider there is breach of Art. 27.1 of the Sporting Regulations, that the driver must drive the car alone and unaided."

The 10-second penalty drops Magnussen from ninth to 10th in the final classification, handing one position to McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

Grosjean falls from 15th to 16th as a result of the penalty, dropping behind Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen.

Related video

Next article
Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Previous article

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Next article

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Trending Today

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction

Mercedes explains Hamilton pitstop "confusion"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Mercedes explains Hamilton pitstop "confusion"

Latest news

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

34m
2
Formula 1

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

2h
3
Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

13m
4
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

5
Formula 1

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

1h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Latest news

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call
Formula 1

Injured Haas strategist helped make formation lap call

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement
Formula 1

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary
Formula 1

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.