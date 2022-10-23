Tickets Subscribe
Stroll gets three-place grid penalty for Mexico after Alonso crash
Alonso loses F1 points finish with penalty as Haas protest succeeds
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Red Bull and Alpine to face F1 stewards in Austin after Haas protest

Red Bull and Alpine will both face a stewards’ investigation on Sunday night after the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix following a protest by Haas on technical grounds.

Luke Smith
By:
Red Bull and Alpine to face F1 stewards in Austin after Haas protest
Listen to this article

Both Perez and Alonso picked up damage during Sunday’s race at the Circuit of The Americas. Perez finished in fourth place despite losing the front wing endplate from his car after a clash on the opening lap with Valtteri Bottas as Red Bull clinched the constructors’ title.

Alonso managed to finished seventh for Alpine despite a huge crash that saw his car briefly go airborne following contact with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. Alpine changed the nose on Alonso’s car before sending him back into the race.

But following the race, Haas has now put forward a protest against both of the cars in light of their damage, which is now being reviewed by the stewards as to whether it is admissible.

At a number of races this year, Haas cars have been required to come into the pits due to damage, receiving a black-and-orange flag. This has happened on three occasions concerning the front wing endplate of the Haas VF-22 car despite the team insisting it remained safe to run.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Perez’s front wing endplate was loose after the clash with Bottas before then coming free. Red Bull did not change the front wing in the pits.

Asked after the race about the lack of a black and orange for Perez for the loose front wing endplate, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen replied: “That’s bullshit, isn’t it?”

A representative from Haas is meeting the stewards at 6pm local time in Austin. If the protest is deemed admissible, then a hearing will take place starting at 6:15pm featuring personnel from the relevant teams.

Magnussen finished the race ninth for Haas thanks to a one-stop strategy, coming in under the safety car before making his mediums last 38 laps.

“At the end of the day, I have to say the team did a great job today,” he said. “We pulled off a one-stop strategy which is just great work for the team, couldn't have done that without the guidance and preparation the team provided. So I’m really proud of them.”

Stroll gets three-place grid penalty for Mexico after Alonso crash
Stroll gets three-place grid penalty for Mexico after Alonso crash
Alonso loses F1 points finish with penalty as Haas protest succeeds

Alonso loses F1 points finish with penalty as Haas protest succeeds
