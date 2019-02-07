Sign in
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Assessing F1’s first 2019 car to break cover

35m ago

Haas became the first team to unveil its 2019 Formula 1 car on Thursday, complete with an all-new livery thanks to its tie-up with drinks firm Rich Energy.

The car Haas displayed at a launch event in London was based predominantly on its design from last year, but did feature the team's front wing solution built to new-for-2019 regulations.

Renderings of the definitive VF-19 challenger released at the same time also offer us a broader idea of what to expect from this season's cars.

Glenn Freeman is joined by Autosport's Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss the differences between Haas's 2019 front wing and the versions trialled by some teams last year, as well as the key parts that stand out on the new car - including the areas in which Haas has taken cues from Ferrari.

Legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola also gives his verdict on the first of F1 2019’s cars to appear.

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team

