Why controversial Haas model must stay in F1

Haas's impressive speed in Melbourne caused alarm among some of its rivals. But is the American team's close relationship with Ferrari helpful or hurtful to F1's health?

Romain Grosjean's actions as he put his arms around his Haas mechanics to offer comfort after the double pitstop failure in the Australian Grand Prix captured the hearts of fans around the world.

Those moments of emotion as the driver and team crew consoled each other at a table behind the Haas pits told their own story about the highs of lows of a Melbourne weekend – and epitomised the 'win together, lose together' mentality that underpins teamwork in F1.