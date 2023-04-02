Subscribe
Previous / Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash Next / Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas has protested the result of Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix in the wake of the FIA's decisions ahead of the final restart.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Listen to this article

The American outfit appeared to have been the biggest gainer from a chaotic second red-flag restart as Nico Hulkenberg moved up to fourth place on the road as a number of front runners crashed out in the chaotic first few corners.

With a third red flag being brought out, the FIA elected to go for another restart, although this time it was behind a safety car and the cars only went around to take the chequered flag.

But it was the decision of the FIA to revert to the running order of the previous restart that triggered some annoyance, as it meant that Hulkenberg was shuffled back to seventh on the road.

Rivals who had hit trouble at the original restart – including Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez - were all allowed to retake their original positions in the order.

While Haas has not commented on the reasons for its protest, it is almost certainly related to the decisions made for the restart that cost Hulkenberg.

In a super close midfield battle, the loss of points through the drop of positions could prove critical at the end of the season in the fight for constructors' championship positions.

Marshals surround the car of Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, at the end of the race

Marshals surround the car of Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, at the end of the race

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

The classification of positions for when races are stopped is laid out in F1's Sporting Regulations.

Article 57.3 of the rules state that when a race is suspended, the classification is taken from the last official point where positions can be determined.

It states: "In all cases the order will be taken at the last point at which it was possible to determine the position of all cars. All such cars will then be permitted to resume the sprint session or the race."

How exactly this is determined is not specified, but in the case of what happened in Australia – where a number of cars did not make it through the first timing sector – then there is little choice but to roll it back to the original starting positions.

This is what happened at last year's British Grand Prix, which was stopped on the opening lap after Guanyu Zhou's spectacular crash and restarted with the original grid positions.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

Formula 1
Australian GP

Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Latest news

Chase Briscoe to run Bristol Dirt Truck race

Chase Briscoe to run Bristol Dirt Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Texas

Chase Briscoe to run Bristol Dirt Truck race Chase Briscoe to run Bristol Dirt Truck race

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP

Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP Fan injured in "freak one-off" Magnussen F1 debris incident at Australian GP

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.