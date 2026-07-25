Haas F1 car inconsistency makes it hard to judge Esteban Ocon – Ayao Komatsu

Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has admitted the VF-26’s inconsistency makes it difficult to rate Esteban Ocon’s performance, as the team ponders its 2027 driver lineup.

After being narrowly outqualified and outscored by then-rookie team-mate Oliver Bearman in 2025, Ocon’s results have worsened in F1’s new era. So far this season, the Frenchman has been outqualified 3-11 by Bearman, scoring just three points to the Briton’s 18; and he has never been the lead Haas when both cars took the chequered flag.

However, Ocon has long complained of his Haas car’s inconsistency, claiming that there have been just two rounds this year where his machinery performed as expected.

Team boss Komatsu has openly admitted to the inconsistency problem – on both cars – but the American squad is yet to identify its cause or find a solution. As a consequence, the drivers’ performance is tricky to evaluate.

“It's very difficult from outside to see the gap between team-mates,” Komatsu said. “For instance, Silverstone, it's got nothing to do with the team, for instance, or the drivers. Esteban was actually two tenths up on Ollie before he hit that yellow flag. Just pure unluck.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“If you look at the points difference, some of the points difference happened because of the safety car as well – Shanghai, Ollie with full benefit of the safety car, Esteban didn't. And then last weekend, on Friday, when he was happy with the car, he was reasonably close to Ollie, he was within two tenths. Then Saturday onwards, he just wasn't happy with the car. But honestly, we didn't change much at all. Then we still don't understand it.

“But clearly, when he was happy, it's not about lap time. He's obviously got a good feel to the car. So, without looking at his lap time, he said, ‘Yeah, I'm happy with this car’. Guess what? He's close to Ollie. But FP3 goes out, straight away he said stability is gone. We don't understand why. And he's absolutely nowhere close to Ollie. So it's very, very difficult to get the true picture.”

Bearman concurred, with the English sophomore insisting “it’s not always a fair fight” with Ocon and “the story is not necessarily what you see in the headline”.

“It’s a tough situation that is happening at our team,” Bearman said. “We’ve been speaking about it a lot, but the inconsistency between our parts has been quite high. I’ve been on the bad side of that and I’ve also been on the good side of that, but it’s a shame because it means that you’re always chasing a moving target. Overnight, we can have changes to our car balance without expecting that.

“All of that is to say that it’s not always a fair fight, the one that we are having, and sometimes we feel like we’re fighting with our hands almost tied behind our backs. Of course, I feel like I’m performing at a really high level, and I really see a step in my performances from 12 months ago, even from the start of the season. That’s all I can do.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

“At this stage, we’re not in the fight for points. We’re not in the fight to do a whole lot other than try to get the most out of ourselves and learn as much as possible in this difficult period, hoping that soon we’re going to have the performance to put that to work and score points. It’s been a challenge for us. I’m happy with what I’m doing, but the story is not necessarily what you see in the headline.”

Looking at 2027, Haas is understood to be considering replacing Ocon with reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, currently McLaren’s reserve driver, or Ferrari junior Rafael Camara, a contender for the 2026 F2 title.

Asked if it was important to publicly defend Ocon amidst those rumours, Komatsu retorted: “I'm just saying the truth. I don't go out to defend overly or attack overly. I'm just saying the truth. You know, trying to be fair to everyone.”

But, as suggested to Komatsu by Motorsport, this car's inconsistency is making it tricky to reach a decision on the driver lineup.

“Of course, yeah,” the Japanese admitted. “I wish that something makes my decision easier. At least I know exactly what's happening, you know. So, I can put everything into context, if you like.”