Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did
Formula 1 News

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas would not see any potential move into Formula 1 by Andretti Autosport as a threat, believing there would be “not a lot of change” in the American market.

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat

Haas became the first American team to compete in F1 since 1986 when it joined the grid in 2016 after NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas established a new start-up squad.

But Haas could be joined by another American racing marque in the near future as Andretti Autosport closes on a majority stake in Sauber, which runs the Alfa Romeo F1 team. 

Andretti has been interested in F1 involvement for some time as it looks to add to its racing portfolio that already stretches across IndyCar, Indy Lights, Formula E, Extreme E and Supercars.

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner downplayed the impact of another American outfit possibly joining the grid, saying the US identity was not one the team had properly pushed.

“I don't see anybody as a threat,” Steiner said. “We have no issue with that one wherever the team is from.

“But I think what we didn't do, we didn't exploit the American market, the sponsorship market as much as we should have, because otherwise we would have more American [logos] on the car.

“Everything needs to be American all of a sudden, and everything sounds to be focused on America, but I think there are other countries as well.

“Because Austin is now on, there's a lot of focus on it. But there hasn't come anybody knocking on our door with a big sponsorship and saying because we are American, this is what we are going to do, or this is why we are going to support an American driver.

“There is no magic in this game. And whatever happens, there will be not a lot of change. So there is a lot of talk at the moment, but we need to walk now.”

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Despite having a headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Haas also has bases for its F1 team in the UK and in Italy. Its title sponsor, Uralkali, is Russian, and it has never fielded an American driver.

Read Also:

Asked if Andretti had ever approached him about a deal with Haas, Steiner replied: “I don't know what Michael is doing, to be honest.

“I spoke with Michael [Andretti] a few times. Not lately, honestly.

“I don't know what Michael is trying to do. Everybody knows each other in American racing, and maybe there were talks, but maybe not as concrete as you think they are.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did

Previous article

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Norris glad to influence young fans after F1 survey result United States GP
Formula 1

Norris glad to influence young fans after F1 survey result

Vettel to get US GP grid drop as Aston Martin changes F1 engine United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel to get US GP grid drop as Aston Martin changes F1 engine

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas: Q2 spot shows team "ready to get points" with a better car
Formula 1

Haas: Q2 spot shows team "ready to get points" with a better car

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced F1 reserve driver
Formula 1

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced F1 reserve driver

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Trending Today

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
17 h
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021

Latest news

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas wouldn’t see Andretti Formula 1 involvement as a threat

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Verstappen has better F1 title fight against Hamilton than he did

Norris glad to influence young fans after F1 survey result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris glad to influence young fans after F1 survey result

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.