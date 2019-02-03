Haas to reveal 2019 livery on Thursday

The American team's livery is expected to reflect the black-and-gold colours of title sponsor Rich Energy after signing a deal with the energy drink company late last year.

Haas confirmed the news in a post on Twitter, with no mention made of its 2019 car or its launch plans.

Haas is one of three teams yet to confirm a launch for its 2019 car alongside Red Bull and Williams.

The expected change to Haas' livery comes after the F1 team defended its decision to partner up with Rich Energy after scepticism over the its finances and its failed bid to buy the then-Force India squad.

Haas enjoyed its best season last year with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, finishing fifth in the constructors' championship after its first two years in F1 yielded eighth.

F1's key pre-season dates so far:

February 7 Haas livery reveal

February 11 Toro Rosso launch

February 12 Renault launch

February 13 Mercedes launch/shakedown, Racing Point launch

February 14 McLaren launch

February 15 Ferrari launch

February 18 Sauber launch

February 18-21 First pre-season test

February 26-March 1 Second pre-season test