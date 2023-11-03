Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

"Gutted" Norris says McLaren was quick enough for Brazilian GP F1 pole

A "gutted" Lando Norris believed he and McLaren had a car that was good enough for pole position at Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The Briton had looked strong heading into the final Q3 shootout for the top grid spots, after leading the way in the Q2 segment of qualifying for Sunday's race.

But drivers endured a tricky time in setting their laps in Q3 as a major storm blew over the Interlagos track, and Norris failed to repeat his earlier form and ended up seventh on the grid.

Afterwards, Norris could not hide his disappointment at the missed opportunity.

"The car was amazing," he said. "It was quick enough to be quickest today and on pole, so pretty gutted [to end up] the way we did.

"I don't know what to feel about. I think the car was amazing.

"It came alive a lot in qualifying and was easily good enough to be quickest, let's say. Delivering the lap, and putting it together in Q3, everything's a different job.

"Easily quick enough, so disappointed. Another disappointing Saturday, not a lot we could have done."

McLaren's misery at the lost opportunity of qualifying was compounded by Oscar Piastri making a mistake on his single Q3 run as he slid off the track at the Juncao corner that leads back up to the start-finish straight.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Piastri said he had done nothing different to before on that lap, as a number of drivers said that grip levels had disappeared even though the rain had not hit.

"I just lost a lot of grip," said the Australian, who ended up 10th on the grid. "I don't know if it was already raining or what, but I was struggling a lot already on the lap. I think everyone was.

"I just went in how I did the last lap and just slid straight off. So yeah, it's a shame. The pace of the car was looking good, but we try again tomorrow."

Read Also:

After electing not to show its full potential in the morning practice session, Piastri said that everything had looked well on course for McLaren in qualifying before the storm blew in.

"It's been a good day in terms of pace," he said. "Obviously this weather's thrown a spanner in the works, so we just need to look at what went wrong in Q3."

shares
comments
Previous article Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions
Next article Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint

Haas seeks FIA right of review over Austin F1 track limit breaches

Haas seeks FIA right of review over Austin F1 track limit breaches

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Haas seeks FIA right of review over Austin F1 track limit breaches Haas seeks FIA right of review over Austin F1 track limit breaches

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap

Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win

Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More from
McLaren
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t How AlphaTauri can cater to Ricciardo's F1 needs the way McLaren couldn’t

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more" With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe