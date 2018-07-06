Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gutierrez targets F1 return on back of Mercedes role

shares
comments
Gutierrez targets F1 return on back of Mercedes role
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Jul 6, 2018, 9:27 AM

Former grand prix driver Esteban Gutierrez says his focus is now on getting back to Formula 1, having been working with Mercedes for the past six months.

The Mexican has been helping the Brackley-based team out with simulator and development work and feels that there is a chance for him to make an F1 comeback.

This weekend, he will return to an F1 cockpit for the first time since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2016 when he will demonstrate a Mercedes W07 as part of the British Grand Prix weekend.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about his plans, Gutierrez said: “This weekend I’ll be driving the world championship car of [my last] year, the one that I was following all year as the reference car.

“I’ve been working with the team [Mercedes] from the beginning of this year as a development driver, doing a lot of simulator, focusing on my preparation and getting to know the team. It’s great to be back and I want to thank the team for this opportunity.”

Although Gutierrez has made appearances in IndyCar and Formula E since leaving grand prix racing, he says that he does not want to give up on his F1 ambitions.

“Both were great opportunities to try what is out there,” he said. “I really enjoyed the new challenges, but my aim is Formula 1.

“I feel that I have a lot to give as a driver in Formula 1 and giving up is not an option for me. Anything is possible. That’s my goal and I am working hard for it.”

When asked if his Mercedes role could lead to a test in a 2018 car, he said: “I’m hoping for that. My objective is to contribute the team as much as I can.”

Gutierrez says he kept news of his Mercedes work secret because he did not want any distraction from his efforts with the team, but felt that the demo run at Silverstone was a good opportunity to speak about matters.

I wanted my space to work quietly, with the team and also on myself, physically, mentally, in every aspect. This weekend was a great way to share the news with everyone.”

Next Formula 1 article
British GP: Hamilton leads FP1, trouble for Verstappen

Previous article

British GP: Hamilton leads FP1, trouble for Verstappen

Next article

Live: Follow practice for the British GP as it happens

Live: Follow practice for the British GP as it happens

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Gutierrez Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

8h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

Esteban Gutierrez

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.