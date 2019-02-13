Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes firms up F1 role for Gutierrez

shares
comments
Mercedes firms up F1 role for Gutierrez
By:
5h ago

Mercedes has given Esteban Gutierrez a formal development role for the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Ex-Sauber and Haas racer Gutierrez was part of Mercedes’ simulator programme in 2018 after sporadic Formula E and IndyCar racing efforts. 

He hoped to use that role as a way of returning to an F1 race drive for the first time since 2016, and said he was in talks with Williams over the seat Robert Kubica eventually took. 

Instead, Gutierrez will continue working with Mercedes in 2019, having joined the F1 team as its simulator and development driver. 

 

On-track running is not presently planned for Gutierrez. 

Mercedes’ F1 race drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be supported by reserve driver Esteban Ocon, who has moved into the role after failing to find a race seat for 2019. 

As part of his reserve driver role Ocon, who drove for the Racing Point Force India team last year, is expected to get on-track testing opportunities with Mercedes this season.

Next article
How Mercedes is pushing for perfection with W10

Previous article

How Mercedes is pushing for perfection with W10

Next article

Racing Point reveals livery and title sponsor

Racing Point reveals livery and title sponsor
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Gutierrez Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

37m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

2h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

3h ago

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

Esteban Gutierrez

Shop Now

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.