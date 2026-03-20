Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

NASCAR's John Probst praises industry collaboration for hot start

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
NASCAR's John Probst praises industry collaboration for hot start

Guenther Steiner rules out Kimi Antonelli in 2026 F1 title fight despite China win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Guenther Steiner rules out Kimi Antonelli in 2026 F1 title fight despite China win

Fermin Aldeguer reaches agreement with Ducati to race for VR46 in MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Fermin Aldeguer reaches agreement with Ducati to race for VR46 in MotoGP 2027

Jack Aitken wary of rivals’ race pace after 12 Hours of Sebring pole

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Jack Aitken wary of rivals’ race pace after 12 Hours of Sebring pole

Bradley Lord: Who is Mercedes' new F1 deputy team principal?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Bradley Lord: Who is Mercedes' new F1 deputy team principal?

"We're going to win races" - Zak Brown calls for McLaren to regroup after tough start to F1 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
"We're going to win races" - Zak Brown calls for McLaren to regroup after tough start to F1 2026

Ayrton Senna’s debut F1 car heads to auction with seven-figure estimate

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ayrton Senna’s debut F1 car heads to auction with seven-figure estimate

12 Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Jack Aitken earns pole for Whelen Cadillac

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
12 Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Jack Aitken earns pole for Whelen Cadillac
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Guenther Steiner rules out Kimi Antonelli in 2026 F1 title fight despite China win

Guenther Steiner believes Kimi Antonelli’s Chinese GP win will boost his confidence, but insists the Mercedes rookie is not yet ready to beat George Russell to the 2026 Formula 1 title

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Guenther Steiner has shot down claims that Kimi Antonelli could fight for the Formula 1 drivers' championship in 2026.

After two rounds of the 2026 season, the Italian driver sits second in the standings behind his Mercedes team-mate George Russell. Antonelli secured his maiden F1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, leading many to argue that the 19-year-old could fight for the championship this year.

While Steiner agreed that the milestone moment would have given Antonelli "a lot of confidence", he argued that under normal circumstances, he would struggle to beat Russell. During qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, the Briton ran into issues. 

"Definitely damage limitation," Russell said after securing P2 on the starting grid. "In Q2 the front wing broke – we were wrapping our heads around that – and then obviously went out in Q3 on track, the car wasn’t restarting, couldn’t change gear."

Steiner said of Antonelli's victory on The Red Flags Podcast: "I think it gives him a lot of confidence because there was an opportunity for him, because under normal circumstances, at the moment, to beat George it's very difficult.

"And I think he's aware of it, not because he's a better driver - George has got a lot more experience. He's doing this a lot younger and is very quick as well, but as soon as George couldn't [maximise] qualifying, he took the opportunity and kept it.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"He didn't make a mistake. He sees that and says, 'Actually, I can do this', and that will help him going forward. He didn't do anything wrong. It would be easy to do something wrong when you are in that position. He kept his cool."

When asked if Antonelli could fight Russell for the championship, the former Haas team principal added, "No. If something special happens, like it happened in China in qualifying. And the good thing is he took it there, but under normal circumstances... I think it is also understandable why not.

"The kid is 19 years old, second year in Formula 1, and George is a good race car driver. So I don't think he can do it this year, but there are other opportunities for Kimi. If he doesn't win it this year, he can win it another time because he's so young. For me, he doesn't have to put too much pressure on himself to win it this year. He has got a good future in front of him."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bradley Lord: Who is Mercedes' new F1 deputy team principal?

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Ayrton Senna’s debut F1 car heads to auction with seven-figure estimate

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ayrton Senna’s debut F1 car heads to auction with seven-figure estimate

Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win
More from
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Nico Rosberg sends emotional message to Kimi Antonelli after first F1 win in China

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Nico Rosberg sends emotional message to Kimi Antonelli after first F1 win in China

‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Formula 1
Chinese GP
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Question of the week: Can anything or anyone stop Mercedes from winning both F1 titles in 2026?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Question of the week: Can anything or anyone stop Mercedes from winning both F1 titles in 2026?
More from
Mercedes

Bradley Lord: Who is Mercedes' new F1 deputy team principal?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Bradley Lord: Who is Mercedes' new F1 deputy team principal?

Mercedes names Bradley Lord as deputy F1 team principal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes names Bradley Lord as deputy F1 team principal

Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Latest news

NASCAR's John Probst praises industry collaboration for hot start

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
NASCAR's John Probst praises industry collaboration for hot start

Guenther Steiner rules out Kimi Antonelli in 2026 F1 title fight despite China win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Guenther Steiner rules out Kimi Antonelli in 2026 F1 title fight despite China win

Fermin Aldeguer reaches agreement with Ducati to race for VR46 in MotoGP 2027

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Fermin Aldeguer reaches agreement with Ducati to race for VR46 in MotoGP 2027

Jack Aitken wary of rivals’ race pace after 12 Hours of Sebring pole

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Jack Aitken wary of rivals’ race pace after 12 Hours of Sebring pole

Feature

Discover prime content

‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Ronald Vording
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Top 10 great lost F1 wins

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 great lost F1 wins

Is enjoying F1 in 2026 a guilty pleasure?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Filip Cleeren
Is enjoying F1 in 2026 a guilty pleasure?

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Ronald Vording
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?
View more