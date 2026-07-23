Guenther Steiner: Ferrari focus is limiting Kimi Antonelli's Italian support
Guenther Steiner believes Italian fans are yet to fully embrace Kimi Antonelli because of the country’s traditional focus on Ferrari
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner feels Italian fans are yet to fully embrace Kimi Antonelli, suggesting the nation's traditional focus on Ferrari is currently overshadowing the 19-year-old's achievements.
Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast following Antonelli's sixth victory of the season at Spa-Francorchamps, Steiner shared his view on the dynamic within the Italian motorsport fanbase.
"I spoke with a few Italian journalists in Spa about this because I get the same feeling—he doesn’t get the credit he deserves somehow," Steiner argued.
Steiner drew a parallel with Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner.
"In Italy, you’ve now got two very good sportsmen," Steiner noted. "Jannik Sinner in tennis, who is just walking away [with it], and then you’ve got Kimi Antonelli. But Kimi doesn’t get the same credit as Jannik Sinner, and I find that one weird, to say the least.
"It has to do with Ferrari being seen as the Italian team, the national team. More people still need to get used to the fact that there is an Italian F1 driver, who is actually world-class, and not only a team, because there wasn't one for a very, very long time."
Despite the perceived slow uptake, Steiner remains optimistic that Antonelli's Italian fanbase will increase.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
"He deserves more, and I think there is now a growing awareness [that] this guy is actually special," he added.
"We need to pay more attention to him and maybe let Ferrari go a little bit."
When asked if it needed to be one or the other, Steiner clarified: "Maybe just do not put all your eggs in that basket: Ferrari. There is somebody out there who you can cheer on. He deserves more than he gets at the moment in Italy."
Antonelli has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season to date. While his Mercedes team-mate George Russell went into the season as a clear favourite, the Italian driver took the lead in the standings after back-to-back wins in China and Japan.
He then went on to claim victories in Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium. He currently leads the drivers' championship with 204 points, 45 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in second place.
Photos from Hungarian GP - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Share Or Save This Story
“I’m gonna stretch your neck like a chicken” – Kimi Antonelli explains tough love from his father after F1 mistakes
Why Kimi Antonelli’s aggressive driving style works so well in F1 2026
Momentum restored: Antonelli overcomes bad luck to reclaim control at the Belgian GP
George Russell: Data shows software calibration behind recent F1 struggles, not driving style
Mercedes identifies George Russell's F1 power unit software issue
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying
Latest news
Dale Jr. explains what happens when Rick Hendrick has seen enough
Road to 2027: Inside Dreyer & Reinbold's return to full-time IndyCar
The missing jewel: Denny Hamlin's quest to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't know where Josh Berry goes from here
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
Welcome to the jungle? When Formula 1.5 came to Spa
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments