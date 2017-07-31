Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

Grosjean on Hulkenberg clash: "We are not in NASCAR"

140 shares
Grosjean on Hulkenberg clash: "We are not in NASCAR"
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB13 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB13 at the start of the race
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70-H at the start of the race
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-17
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70-H leads at the start of the race
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
31/07/2017 01:03

Romain Grosjean wants the FIA to define the limits of what constitutes fair racing after his first corner clash with Nico Hulkenberg in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German went unpunished for the incident, but Max Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for hitting Daniel Ricciardo at the next corner.

Grosjean's Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen was also penalised five seconds after forcing Hulkenberg wide later in the race.

Grosjean expressed his frustration about what he perceives as a lack of consistency in decisions, and especially the fact that there is often more leeway with Turn 1 incidents.

"It was a big hit and I went pretty high in the air," the Haas driver told Motorsport.com. "He had lots of space on the inside, but he locked things up.

"I don't see the difference between Nico and Verstappen, to be fair. Again, the stewards' consistency is a bit strange.

"It was Turn 1 – but Spa-Francorchamps in 2012 was Turn 1, and we can't do whatever we want. Turn 1, lap two, lap 10, it's the same thing. You can't run over another car."

Asked about the FIA's desire to allow drivers to race, he said: "Magnussen raced! It's hard, and I do appreciate it's very hard.

"But with Kevin there wasn't even contact with Hulkenberg. Nico hit me, Kevin did not hit Nico, he just pushed him very, very wide."

Grosjean says that he will raise the subject with FIA race director Charlie Whiting at the drivers' briefing in Spa.

"It's come up before, and I went to see Charlie after that briefing, because there was some great racing between Vettel and Verstappen in the last race, but it was off track and coming back, so I said what can we do?

"We want racing, but we don't want wheel-banging, we're not in NASCAR."

 

Be part of something big

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Article type Breaking news
140 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events