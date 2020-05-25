Podcast: The greatest F1 team – technical director

A panel made up of 18 of the Motorsport Network's F1 experts from across the globe all voted for the individuals they believed were the absolute best in their respective fields, and this series looks at which names came out on top in each category.

Now that the team has a race engineer, a chief designer and a sporting director, the search is now on to find F1's greatest technical director.

The technical director is a true jack-of-all-trades and is the individual in charge of uniting the design, production and race departments to ensure that the cars are built, prepared and set up to challenge for honours.

As the demands of F1 have changed throughout the years the role has evolved, but nonetheless three names stand out above the rest: Ross Brawn, Patrick Head and Adrian Newey are all in the frame.

Each candidate is synonymous with F1 glory but, with the consultation of our F1 experts worldwide, only one will take the role of technical director.

In this episode, host Jess McFadyen is joined by Ben Anderson, Jake Boxall-Legge and technical illustrator Giorgio Piola to reveal who has been voted to lead our greatest team's technical department.

With the backroom staff almost in place, Jess and team will unveil the two drivers and the team principal in the following episodes.