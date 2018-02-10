The birth of one of F1's great cult makes

The first offering from this enigmatic team didn't quite live up to its promise.

Pointy beard, black cape and toreador hat: Don Nichols didn't exactly conform to team-owner type, even in the fab 'n' far-out decade of '70s Formula 1. The American, who died last August aged 92, was a true-life international man of mystery who created one of the greatest cult teams of motor-racing lore.

The DN1 was the svelte machine that launched Nichols' equally enigmatic Shadow team into F1 in 1973. The chassis shown here is the 3A, sold to Graham Hill as the double champion took his first steps as a team owner/driver under the Embassy tobacco banner.