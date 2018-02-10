Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Special feature

The birth of one of F1's great cult makes

0 shares
The birth of one of F1's great cult makes
Get alerts
10/02/2018 11:51

The first offering from this enigmatic team didn't quite live up to its promise.

Pointy beard, black cape and toreador hat: Don Nichols didn't exactly conform to team-owner type, even in the fab 'n' far-out decade of '70s Formula 1. The American, who died last August aged 92, was a true-life international man of mystery who created one of the greatest cult teams of motor-racing lore.

The DN1 was the svelte machine that launched Nichols' equally enigmatic Shadow team into F1 in 1973. The chassis shown here is the 3A, sold to Graham Hill as the double champion took his first steps as a team owner/driver under the Embassy tobacco banner.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page