Grand Prix Predictor game returns for 2018

20/03/2018 01:46

The Autosport Grand Prix Predictor game returns with a brand new look for 2018.

The most popular fantasy game of its kind, made by the same people that bring you Motorsport.com, the Grand Prix Predictor is free to enter, easy to use and highly addictive.

Players from all over the world compete in a global league for race-by-race prizes by forecasting the top 10, and more, in every grand prix during the 2018 season.

Now in its eighth year, more than 150,000 people have signed up to play the game since 2011.

The Grand Prix Predictor features private leagues, which allow you to play against your friends, as well as driver fan leagues.

We'll be giving away signed prizes all season long, offering fans the chance to win every race weekend.

