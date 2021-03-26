Formula 1
Previous / Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes Next / Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

By:

Max Verstappen set the fastest time on the opening day of Bahrain Grand Prix practice at Sakhir for Red Bull Racing on Friday, the first race weekend track running for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Both Friday practice sessions have been cut to one hour in 2021, instead of the usual 90 minutes each. Alpine’s returning two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was the first car out on track to set a laptime in FP1, which was topped by Verstappen, and the Dutchman then repeated the feat in FP2. 

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31.394  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'31.692 0.298
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'31.897 0.503
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.921 0.527
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.993 0.599
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'32.071 0.677
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'32.195 0.801
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'32.366 0.972
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'32.434 1.040
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'32.786 1.392
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'33.134 1.740
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'33.157 1.763
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'33.233 1.839
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'33.329 1.935
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'33.528 2.134
16 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'33.872 2.478
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'34.127 2.733
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'34.340 2.946
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'34.501 3.107
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'34.975 3.581
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

FP1 started well for McLaren, which held an early 1-2 with Lando Norris and new signing Daniel Ricciardo. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took over at the top for a moment, before Lewis Hamilton went fastest on 1m32.844s.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas went to P1 briefly, before Max Verstappen rose to the head of the times. Hamilton pushed again on the same set of soft tyres and lowered the bar to 1m32.214s.

Just after the halfway mark, Norris jumped to the top of the times on 1m31.897s – three tenths faster than Hamilton. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) vaulted to second and third, ahead of Hamilton.

In the closing 10 minutes of the session, Bottas improved to P1 on 1m31.692s, as Hamilton suffered a scruffy end to his lap and couldn’t even match Norris.

Verstappen then laid down the gauntlet with a lap of 1m31.394s, setting fastest overall sectors for the first two-thirds of the circuit – even getting a tow from an Alfa as he opened his run.

Bottas stayed second by 0.298s, ahead of Norris and Hamilton. Leclerc was fifth, from Perez, Gasly, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

Read Also:

Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.847  
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'30.942 0.095
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.082 0.235
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'31.127 0.280
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'31.218 0.371
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'31.230 0.383
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'31.294 0.447
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31.393 0.546
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'31.483 0.636
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'31.503 0.656
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'31.601 0.754
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.612 0.765
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'31.740 0.893
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'31.769 0.922
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'31.770 0.923
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'31.862 1.015
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'32.331 1.484
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'33.297 2.450
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33.400 2.553
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'33.449 2.602
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

In FP2, the medium tyres were used by the majority of teams at the start, with Verstappen setting the early pace at 1m31.842s – as both Mercedes drivers had their first flying lap times deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4.

At his second attempt, Bottas beat that by 0.339s to take over the top spot after 10 minutes, before Hamilton produced 1m31.261s to grab P1.

Kimi Raikkonen suffered a half spin at Turn 2, swiping the front wing from his Alfa Romeo against the barriers.

As teams switched to soft tyres and lower fuel in the middle of the session, Hamilton lowered his fastest time to 1m31.082s despite a poor first sector, with Sainz only 0.045s slower. Norris went quickest on 1m30.942s, shortly before Verstappen took P1 away for good with 1m30.847s.

Verstappen ended his session with a new-medium-tyred long run along with the majority of the others. That meant the order stayed static over the last 20 minutes, in the order Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz and Bottas. Ricciardo was sixth, ahead of leading rookie Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Gasly and Perez.

Alonso could only manage 16th and 15th places across the two sessions on his return.

Read Also:

Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg takes on dual F1 reserve role with Aston, Mercedes

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen pips Norris in second practice

