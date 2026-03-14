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GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced as United States Grand Prix headliner

The United States Grand Prix has announced Maroon 5 and Post Malone as its headline concert acts for the 2026 Formula 1 race weekend in Austin

Lydia Mee
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The United States Grand Prix has announced its two headline acts for the 2026 Formula 1 race weekend.

GRAMMY Award-winning band Maroon 5, famous for chart-topping songs including Sugar, This Love and Moves Like Jagger, will kick off the race weekend with the headline slot on Friday 23 October at the Germania Insurance Super Stage.

Taking to the same stage on Saturday 24 October will be Post Malone, known for hits such as Circles, Rockstar, Sunflower and I Had Some Help.

"Friday and Saturday single-day tickets and concert upgrades are on sale now," the press release states.

"With a packed schedule of racing, music, culinary experiences, and more, the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is set to deliver an unforgettable experience on and off the track."

Tickets are already on sale for the race weekend at the Circuit of The Americas, and access to musical performances is included with the tickets.

Previous artists have included Green Day, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Sir Elton John, P!NK, Billy Joel, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2026 F1 season kicked off with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March. Mercedes converted a front-row lockout into a 1-2 finish with George Russell taking the first victory of the year. The Briton continued his success with a win in the Chinese sprint race.

Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli will start the Chinese Grand Prix from pole position. "For the first time in a long time, I felt comfortable to push them more and more after every set," Antonelli told Sky Sports F1.

"I struggled a bit with the balance. It was very weird in Q2, the amount of understeer that appeared in the car, and we couldn't really fix it in Q3 as well. So I struggled a little bit there and had to make a lot of adjustments during the lap just to help a bit the balance, but it was a clean lap.

"Of course, it would have been interesting to see George with a second set, but I think it would have been fairly close between us two, but yeah, I'm happy with the result and a big opportunity tomorrow."

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