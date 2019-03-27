Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Goodwood Festival to celebrate Michael Schumacher's career

shares
comments
Goodwood Festival to celebrate Michael Schumacher's career
By:
1h ago

The career of Michael Schumacher is to be celebrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 4-7.

The overall theme of this year's event is "Speed Kings – Motorsport's Record Breakers," and Schumacher has been chosen to celebrate both his 50th birthday in January and to mark the 25th anniversary of his first world championship, earned with Benetton in 1994.

Goodwood says that "his famous cars, family, friends, teammates and former rivals" will be present for the event.

Schumacher's former title rivals Mika Hakkinen and Damon Hill will be among those taking part, with the latter expected to drive one of the seven-time world champion's cars.

"We are delighted that the Goodwood Festival of Speed has chosen to celebrate Michael's career, in the year of his 50th birthday, and on the 25th anniversary of his first World Championship," said Schumacher family spokesperson Sabin Kehm.

"It is especially fitting this year, as the event's 'Record Breakers' theme perfectly encapsulates his incredible achievements, including records, many of which may never be broken.

"We hope the public enjoy the opportunity to see an assortment of his winning cars, and the many friends, rivals and team members, who are coming to Goodwood to support the occasion.

"We thank the Duke of Richmond and the Goodwood team for making Michael such an important feature of this year's event."

Next article
F1 2021 revamp "a step closer" after meeting

Previous article

F1 2021 revamp "a step closer" after meeting

Next article

Red Bull results a key part of Honda's F1 future decision

Red Bull results a key part of Honda's F1 future decision
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Michael Schumacher Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 2021 revamp "a step closer" after meeting
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 revamp "a step closer" after meeting

1h ago
Supercars confirms centre of gravity change for Mustangs, Holdens Article
Supercars

Supercars confirms centre of gravity change for Mustangs, Holdens

Red Bull results a key part of Honda's F1 future decision Article
Formula 1

Red Bull results a key part of Honda's F1 future decision

Latest videos
What Ferrari F1 test means for Mick Schumacher 08:29
Formula 1

What Ferrari F1 test means for Mick Schumacher

1h ago
Virtual lap around Bahrain International Circuit 04:00
Formula 1

Virtual lap around Bahrain International Circuit

14h ago

Shop Our Store

Michael Schumacher

Shop Now

News in depth
Red Bull results a key part of Honda's F1 future decision
Formula 1

Red Bull results a key part of Honda's F1 future decision

Goodwood Festival to celebrate Michael Schumacher's career
Formula 1

Goodwood Festival to celebrate Michael Schumacher's career

F1 2021 revamp
Formula 1

F1 2021 revamp "a step closer" after meeting

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.