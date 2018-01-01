Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi to partner Raikkonen at Sauber in 2019

shares
comments
Giovinazzi to partner Raikkonen at Sauber in 2019
By: Matt Beer
19h ago

Antonio Giovinazzi will be promoted to a Sauber race seat for the 2019 Formula 1 season, as teammate to Kimi Raikkonen.

A Sauber statement said the decision to take 24-year-old Italian Giovinazzi fitted the team's "tradition of discovering and nurturing young talents" and "is particularly significant in the scope of the project" with title sponsor Alfa Romeo.

"This is a dream come true, and it is a great pleasure to have the chance to race for this team," said Giovinazzi.

"As an Italian, it is a huge honour for me to represent a brand as iconic and successful as Alfa Romeo in our sport."

Giovinazzi, who was runner-up to 2019 Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly in the '16 GP2 title race, raced for Sauber twice last season as stand-in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein.

This year he is carrying out a programme of Friday grand prix practice outings with the team, and has also tested for both Haas and Sauber. His 2019 F1 deal will be his first full-time racing chance since his GP2 campaign two years ago.

Ferrari is able to nominate one driver for Sauber through its technical partnership and Alfa Romeo tie-up, and placed Raikkonen's 2019 replacement Charles Leclerc there this season.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur intimated that Giovinazzi had taken the 'Ferrari' seat at Sauber, and that Raikkonen's deal was independent of Maranello.

"We first signed Kimi Raikkonen, an extremely experienced driver who will contribute to the development of our car and will accelerate the progress of our team as a whole," said Vasseur.

"Together with Alfa Romeo, we are delighted to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi, who will take the place of Charles Leclerc.

"We have already had the opportunity to work with him in the past and he has proven to have great potential."

Ericsson departs the Sauber race line-up after four seasons, having joined from Caterham in 2015, having initially been thought likely to stay on due to his links with the investors behind the team.

Sauber said Ericsson would be kept on in the role of "third driver and brand ambassador" alongside Raikkonen and Giovinazzi.

"I am thankful for the past five years of my career which I have spent racing in Formula 1," said Ericsson.

"I am proud to have represented Sauber for four of those years, and for having raced for such an iconic brand as Alfa Romeo this season.

"I would have loved to continue on this path, but having a driver like Kimi Raikkonen on board is a great opportunity for the whole team.

"Going forward, I will continue contributing to the development of the team as I have always done, with full dedication and all of my support."

2019 F1 line-up so far:

Team Drivers
Mercedes

United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 

Finland Valtteri Bottas 
Ferrari

Germany Sebastian Vettel 

Monaco Charles Leclerc
Red Bull

Netherlands Max Verstappen 

France Pierre Gasly 
Renault

Germany Nico Hulkenberg

Australia Daniel Ricciardo 
Haas

TBC
Force India TBC
McLaren

Spain Carlos Sainz 

United Kingdom Lando Norris
Toro Rosso TBC
Sauber

Finland Kimi Raikkonen

Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Williams TBC
Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37, in FP1

Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37, in FP1

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
Ferrari maxes out on supersofts for Japanese GP

Previous article

Ferrari maxes out on supersofts for Japanese GP

Next article

Wolff would be "overwhelmed" to see Wehrlein back in F1

Wolff would be "overwhelmed" to see Wehrlein back in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Sauber
Author Matt Beer
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi to partner Raikkonen at Sauber in 2019
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi to partner Raikkonen at Sauber in 2019

19h ago
Ricciardo: It's been my Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo: It's been my "weirdest" season in racing

Vandoorne's fate a warning to Norris - Herbert Article
Formula 1

Vandoorne's fate a warning to Norris - Herbert

Latest videos
Giovinazzi to join Kimi at Sauber 01:21
Formula 1

Giovinazzi to join Kimi at Sauber

Raikkonen tipped for early Sauber test 02:01
Formula 1

Raikkonen tipped for early Sauber test

News in depth
Ricciardo: It's been my
Formula 1

Ricciardo: It's been my "weirdest" season in racing

Vandoorne's fate a warning to Norris - Herbert
Formula 1

Vandoorne's fate a warning to Norris - Herbert

Wolff would be
Formula 1

Wolff would be "overwhelmed" to see Wehrlein back in F1

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.