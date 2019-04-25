Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP / Breaking news

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty in Azerbaijan

shares
comments
Giovinazzi set for grid penalty in Azerbaijan
By:
1h ago

Antonio Giovinazzi is set for a 10-place grid penalty in the Azerbaijan GP after both the Italian and his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen take Ferrari's new spec control electronics for this weekend.

The upgraded version was fast-tracked through the system after Charles Leclerc suffered a failure in the Bahrain GP, and was used by the works Ferrari and Haas drivers in Shanghai.

However, Alfa opted not to take it because its release by Ferrari came relatively late, and some bespoke installation work would have had to be done in the field at the last minute.

When Giovinazzi subsequently suffered a failure in qualifying in Shanghai, team boss Fred Vasseur took full responsibility for not authorising the change, and vowed to use the new units in Azerbaijan.

After China, the team did some work back at its Hinwil base on the new installation – which involves revised cabling and water lines and so on – prior to fitting the new CE units in the Baku pit garage this week.

In the interim, Giovinazzi had to take a fresh example of the old spec for the race in China, which means that the new spec he will run this weekend will be his third CE of the year – triggering a 10-place penalty, as drivers are only allowed two for the season.

Raikkonen managed to get to the end of the Chinese GP having used only his original CE in all three races. However, he is now on the bubble for penalties if he needs another during the year, as are the Ferrari and Haas drivers.

Next article
What Williams can target after breaking F1's "golden rule"

Previous article

What Williams can target after breaking F1's "golden rule"

Next article

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: The anomaly event F1 needs?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: The anomaly event F1 needs?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty in Azerbaijan

1h ago
Williams has no "clear solution" to car differences Article
Formula 1

Williams has no "clear solution" to car differences

Why Formula E's Gen2 cars are "too strong" now Article
Formula E

Why Formula E's Gen2 cars are "too strong" now

Latest videos
Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:01
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

18h ago
Infiniti Engineering Academy Class of 2019 00:59
Formula 1

Infiniti Engineering Academy Class of 2019

19h ago

News in depth
Williams has no "clear solution" to car differences
Formula 1

Williams has no "clear solution" to car differences

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty in Azerbaijan
Formula 1

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty in Azerbaijan

What Williams can target after breaking F1's "golden rule"
Formula 1

What Williams can target after breaking F1's "golden rule"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.