Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 News

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022

By:

Antonio Giovinazzi says he is not currently giving thought to options to race outside of Formula in 2022 as he bids to save his seat with Alfa Romeo.

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022

Alfa Romeo is known to be weighing up replacing Giovinazzi for next season, considering a number of drivers to partner the incoming Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes.

Alpine junior and F2 title contender Guanyu Zhou is understood to be leading the chase for the seat, but no decision has yet been taken by the team.

Giovinazzi has reached Q3 in two of the last three grands prix, taking P7 on the grid for the races at Zandvoort and Monza. But he has failed to score any points since finishing 10th in Monaco at the end of May.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had given thought to other options if he were to lose his Alfa Romeo seat for 2022, Giovinazzi said he was not yet thinking about alternatives, placing full focus on keeping his drive.

"To be honest, for now, I want to focus to keep this seat in Formula 1," Giovinazzi said.

"Then if in the worst case, I would start to think about for next year. But for now, I just want to focus on my job here in F1, and try to keep my seat."

Giovinazzi was unsure about a timeline on a decision from Alfa Romeo about his future, saying it was "not a question for me" but instead one for his team principal, Frederic Vasseur.

"The only thing I can do is just drive and get to more points and I hope that will be enough," Giovinazzi said.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Giovinazzi made his F1 debut with the team under its previous Sauber guise in 2017, serving as a stand-in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein at the opening two races of the season.

The Italian then returned to the team full-time at the start of 2019, aided by his affiliation with Ferrari, which held control over one of the seats at the team.

But Ferrari no longer has a say in the second Alfa Romeo seat, with the manufacturer's F1 boss, Mattia Binotto, acknowledging at Monza that it "cannot influence the team decision".

Regarding alternative options for Giovinazzi within the Ferrari racing family for next year, Binotto said it was not something that had yet been discussed.

"I think a lot will depend on his willing, and what's Antonio's really interests for the future," Binotto said.

"But I think that the first step, for sure, to try to find a place and the seat in F1 for him, and it's where we are fully focused at the moment."

shares
comments
How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

Previous article

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

51 min
2
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

12 h
3
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

18 h
4
Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

21 h
5
MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

35 min
Latest news
Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022
Formula 1

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022

23m
How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

51m
The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

18 h
Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors
Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

20 h
Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Video Inside
Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

21 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat 00:40
Formula 1
24m

Formula 1: Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

Formula 1: Series confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal 00:58
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Series confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo boss Vasseur believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi 00:52
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo boss Vasseur believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

Formula 1: Capito says changes at Williams key to recent upswing in form 01:00
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Capito says changes at Williams key to recent upswing in form

Intermediate Tyres, 100 Race Wins & More | 2021 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief 08:02
Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021

Intermediate Tyres, 100 Race Wins & More | 2021 Russian GP F1 Race Debrief

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit Russian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Antonio Giovinazzi More from
Antonio Giovinazzi
Giovinazzi's Sochi F1 race “a mess” after radio failure Russian GP
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's Sochi F1 race “a mess” after radio failure

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 2022 British GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 2022

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
22 h
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Latest news

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi not giving thought to options outside of F1 for 2022

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren's 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.