Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi: Learning from Raikkonen key to further F1 progress

shares
comments
Giovinazzi: Learning from Raikkonen key to further F1 progress
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi is delighted to continue having Kimi Raikkonen as his teammate in 2021, believing the Finn's vast experience will be key to his own development.

Following mid-season speculation that Alfa Romeo could change one or more of its drivers, the Swiss team confirmed late October that both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi would stay on for the 2021 F1 season.

That means 2021 will be the third consecutive season Giovinazzi and 2007 world champion Raikkonen will form a driver partnership at the Hinwil team.

Giovinazzi and Raikkonen each finished on four points as Alfa Romeo finished a lowly eighth in the 2020 constructors' championship, with Giovinazzi narrowly outqualifying the Finn by nine to eight.

Giovinazzi, who is preparing for his third full F1 season with Alfa Romeo following a brief 2017 cameo for Sauber, believes Raikkonen's presence at the team will continue to help him develop as a driver.

"[With] Kimi again beside me next season I think I can still do another step," Giovinazzi told Motorsport.com.

"It will be really important to watch him because I think, like I've said many times, he's still one of the best on the grid, especially on the race pace and managing the race. I'm happy to continue with him."

Read Also:

Over the course of the 2020 season, 41-year-old Raikkonen officially became the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history with 329 starts.

In his 2019 debut season Giovinazzi would often mimic the experienced Finn's approach during a grand prix weekend.

During his sophomore campaign however, with a full season of F1 under his belt, the 27-year-old Italian started charting his own course.

"When I came here [in 2019] I tried to focus more on Kimi's side," Giovinazzi explained.

"To see what he was doing and why he was doing [it]. And in the end I always followed him I would say.

"But [in 2020] I'd got more experience and I know what they want and what I like more - especially in the different tracks and different conditions.

"Experience makes a lot of difference in every category, maybe more in Formula 1.

"I think I will feel more ready as well next season, after two years, and after a lot more races.

"I just want to feel more comfortable with everything with the car, with the team.

"It was again a good step this season, but I think next year I will feel again a lot more confident."

Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur told Motorsport.com he was pleased with Giovinazzi's progress during his second season with the team and hopes the Italian can become more of a team leader in 2021.

Related video

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

Previous article

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Norris explains more serious approach to social media
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Michael Andretti “supports and respects” Marco’s career decision

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
Super GT Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti car count TBD, but Herta remains committed

Latest news

Giovinazzi: Learning from Raikkonen key to further F1 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi: Learning from Raikkonen key to further F1 progress

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

7h
2
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

21h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

3h
4
Formula 1

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

1h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

8h

Latest news

Giovinazzi: Learning from Raikkonen key to further F1 progress
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Learning from Raikkonen key to further F1 progress

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned
Formula 1

Monaco GP organisers insist race going ahead as planned

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

Norris explains more serious approach to social media
Formula 1

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

Latest videos

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021 03:08
Formula 1
2h

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid 08:00
Formula 1
2h

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03 03:28
Formula 1
4h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03

Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports - What Are The Differences? 09:44
Formula 1
8h

Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports - What Are The Differences?

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle 06:54
Formula 1
Jan 13, 2021

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.