Giovinazzi set for grid penalty after gearbox change

The Alfa Romeo driver had qualified 18th, just ahead of the two Williams cars, and had been set to start 17th thanks to Nico Hulkenberg's pitlane start.

But he now looks set to be moved down the order after the FIA reported that he had broken the rules by having a new gearbox fitted.

"This gearbox change was before the six consecutive Events expired," said an FIA note. "Therefore this is not in compliance with Article 23.5a of the 2019 Formula One Sporting Regulations and I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

With Williams' George Russell also having a gearbox changed after his practice crash on Saturday morning, Giovinazzi is set to lose just one place – moving from 17th to 18th.