Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty after gearbox change

shares
comments
Giovinazzi set for grid penalty after gearbox change
By:
59m ago

Antonio Giovinazzi is set to be handed a five-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix after he was fitted with a new gearbox after qualifying.

The Alfa Romeo driver had qualified 18th, just ahead of the two Williams cars, and had been set to start 17th thanks to Nico Hulkenberg's pitlane start.

But he now looks set to be moved down the order after the FIA reported that he had broken the rules by having a new gearbox fitted.

"This gearbox change was before the six consecutive Events expired," said an FIA note. "Therefore this is not in compliance with Article 23.5a of the 2019 Formula One Sporting Regulations and I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

With Williams' George Russell also having a gearbox changed after his practice crash on Saturday morning, Giovinazzi is set to lose just one place – moving from 17th to 18th.

Next article
Hulkenberg handed pitlane start penalty

Previous article

Hulkenberg handed pitlane start penalty

Next article

Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats

Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hulkenberg handed pitlane start penalty Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg handed pitlane start penalty

1h ago
Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats Article
Formula 1

Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats

Imola WSBK: Rea wins again after Davies error Article
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Rea wins again after Davies error

Latest videos
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

19h ago
Starting Grid for the Spanish GP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Spanish GP

20h ago

News in depth
Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats
Formula 1

Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty after gearbox change
Formula 1

Giovinazzi set for grid penalty after gearbox change

Hulkenberg handed pitlane start penalty
Formula 1

Hulkenberg handed pitlane start penalty

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.