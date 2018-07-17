Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Giovinazzi to get FP1 outing with Sauber in German GP

shares
comments
Giovinazzi to get FP1 outing with Sauber in German GP
Pablo Elizalde
By: Pablo Elizalde
Jul 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Antonio Giovinazzi will have his first practice outing of 2018 when he drives for Sauber in first practice for the German Grand Prix.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37
Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37
Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari

The Italian, who made his race debut with the Swiss squad in last year's Australian Grand Prix, will replace Marcus Ericsson in the first session of the weekend alongside Charles Leclerc.

It will be Giovinazzi's first outing in F1 machinery since he tested for Sauber and Ferrari in the post-Spanish Grand Prix text in May.

Giovinazzi, 24, had seven FP1 outings with the Ferrari-powered Haas team last year.

He last competed in this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with the factory-backed AF Corse team, finishing fifth in the GTE Pro class alongside Toni Vilander and Pipo Derani.

Next Formula 1 article
Renault says it must look for Sainz alternatives

Previous article

Renault says it must look for Sainz alternatives

Next article

How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

How to turn things around at McLaren and Williams

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Location Hockenheimring
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Sauber
Author Pablo Elizalde
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.