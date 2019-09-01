Formula 1
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa

shares
comments
Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 9:57 AM

Antonio Giovinazzi is set to start from the back row of the grid for the Belgian Grand Prix after his Alfa Romeo team elected to fit a brand new engine ahead of the race.

The Italian suffered a power unit failure in the closing stages of Q1 after setting a time that had been good enough to get him through to the second stage of qualifying.

He had been set to start 13th thanks to others dropping back through penalties.

But his team decided on Sunday morning that rather than fit him with an older specification power unit, it would take another latest specification version.

The change is set to move him to the back row of the grid, with Robert Kubica starting from the final spot after suffering an engine failure early in qualifying and failing to set a time.

A host of drivers have taken fresh engines this weekend, with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, Red Bull's Alex Albon and Force India's Lance Stroll all required to start from the back because of their switches.

Next article
Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures

Previous article

Hamilton: No point worrying about engine failures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

