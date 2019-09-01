Giovinazzi set for back-of-grid start at Spa

The Italian suffered a power unit failure in the closing stages of Q1 after setting a time that had been good enough to get him through to the second stage of qualifying.

He had been set to start 13th thanks to others dropping back through penalties.

But his team decided on Sunday morning that rather than fit him with an older specification power unit, it would take another latest specification version.

The change is set to move him to the back row of the grid, with Robert Kubica starting from the final spot after suffering an engine failure early in qualifying and failing to set a time.

A host of drivers have taken fresh engines this weekend, with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, Red Bull's Alex Albon and Force India's Lance Stroll all required to start from the back because of their switches.