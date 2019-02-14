Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test

Ahead of its official launch next Monday, before the start of pre-season testing at Barcelona, images emerged of Alfa conducting a shakedown at the Fiorano circuit in Italy.

The former Sauber team's car was decorated in a special 'love' livery to mark the run commencing on Valentine's Day, and driven by Kimi Raikkonen.

A press release documenting the first on-track run for Alfa Romeo Racing since it took over the Sauber team's entry name stated that at the start of the day Giovinazzi "made his way to the airport to retrieve the final part needed for the team to assemble the car".

Alfa was then able to go on to complete 33 laps, focus on aerodynamic, set-up and cooling checks, as it made the most of one of its two permitted promotional events ahead of official testing beginning next week.

The team will reveal the 2019 car in its full livery in the pitlane at Barcelona on Monday, at 8.20am local time.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur described the shakedown as a "positive day" in which it was able to "assess the progress we have made in our development ahead of the first tests in Barcelona next week".

Technical director Simone Resta added that it would use the data it collected to "establish how the new regulations will affect the behaviour of our car".

F1 has introduced simpler front and rear wings for this season as well as pared back brake ducts and bargeboards in a bid to make it easier for the cars to follow each other.