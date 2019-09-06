Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's top F1 cars: Ferrari 640

Sep 6, 2019, 9:22 AM

Ahead of Ferrari's home race at the Italian Grand Prix, legendary technical expert and illustrator Giorgio Piola revisits one of its greatest Formula 1 cars - the 640.

Ferrari's 1989 design broke new ground with its semi-automatic gearchange system, but Giorgio explains how its creator John Barnard went to extraordinary lengths to make sure the innovation stayed on the car despite scepticism within the team.

Though those sceptics looked set to be proved right as reliability problems peppered Ferrari's pre-season build-up, Barnard was vindicated first when Nigel Mansell took a shock victory on the car's debut in the Brazilian Grand Prix and then when the technology went on to be adopted not just across F1 and the rest of motorsport but all of the automotive industry.

