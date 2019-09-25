Retro: Giorgio Piola’s take on the six-wheeled Tyrrell
shares
comments
Sep 25, 2019, 8:45 PM
Tyrrell shocked the Formula 1 world when it launched its six-wheeled P34 in the 1976 season, and managed to take victory in that year's Swedish Grand Prix.
Giorgio Piola, who counts the Ford Cosworth-powered P34 as one of his all-time favourite F1 cars, was granted a high level of access to the car during its active life to create detailed drawings of the car.
Piola explains what it was like working with the help of Tyrrell designer Derek Gardner and why he believes Tyrrell's approach influenced Williams's own take on a six-wheeled F1 car in 1982.
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
Retro: Giorgio Piola’s take on the six-wheeled Tyrrell
shares
comments
Race hub
26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 27 Sep
|
04:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 27 Sep
|
08:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 28 Sep
|
05:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 28 Sep
|
08:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 29 Sep
|
07:10
14:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets
|
28 NovTickets