Retro: Giorgio Piola’s take on the six-wheeled Tyrrell

Giorgio Piola, who counts the Ford Cosworth-powered P34 as one of his all-time favourite F1 cars, was granted a high level of access to the car during its active life to create detailed drawings of the car.

Piola explains what it was like working with the help of Tyrrell designer Derek Gardner and why he believes Tyrrell's approach influenced Williams's own take on a six-wheeled F1 car in 1982.