Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the McLaren MP4/4

Winning all but one race of the 1988 World Championship season, the McLaren MP4/4 is one of the most successful Formula 1 cars of all time.
Produced by Steve Nichols and technical director Gordon Murray, with Honda’s hugely-powerful turbo engine in the back and the iconic duo of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost driving, it was a truly golden era for McLaren.
Giorgio Piola joins Jake Boxall-Legge to talk about one of F1’s best-ever cars, with an unmatched winning percentage of 93.8%.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Teams
McLaren
|Author
|Charles Bradley
