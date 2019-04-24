Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main Photos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far

shares
comments
1h ago

Ferrari Mercedes have already developed its cars extensively in what has been an intriguing start to the Formula 1 season after three rounds so far.

Mercedes brough a huge number of updates to the second pre-season test which gave it a massive boost to start the season in Australia, while Ferrari have confirmed it will bring significant improvements to its car in Baku.

Glenn Freeman and Jake Boxall-Legge are joined by legendary illustrator Giorgio Piola to discuss Ferrari and Mercedes update paths so far.

Next article
Sainz "feels" for Schumacher over scrutiny

Previous article

Sainz "feels" for Schumacher over scrutiny

Next article

Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?

Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull, Toro Rosso get major Honda engine upgrade for Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, Toro Rosso get major Honda engine upgrade for Baku

10h ago
Ricciardo "accepts" judgement on current F1 form Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo "accepts" judgement on current F1 form

Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far Article
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far

Latest videos
Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far 06:08
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far

1h ago
What would be the perfect F1 2019 wishlist? 15:33
Formula 1

What would be the perfect F1 2019 wishlist?

Apr 23, 2019

News in depth
Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?
Formula 1

Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?

Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far

Sainz "feels" for Schumacher over scrutiny
Formula 1

Sainz "feels" for Schumacher over scrutiny

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.