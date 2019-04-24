Topic
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far
shares
comments
1h ago
Ferrari Mercedes have already developed its cars extensively in what has been an intriguing start to the Formula 1 season after three rounds so far.
Mercedes brough a huge number of updates to the second pre-season test which gave it a massive boost to start the season in Australia, while Ferrari have confirmed it will bring significant improvements to its car in Baku.
Glenn Freeman and Jake Boxall-Legge are joined by legendary illustrator Giorgio Piola to discuss Ferrari and Mercedes update paths so far.
Next article
Previous article
Sainz "feels" for Schumacher over scrutiny
Next article
Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Giorgio Piola's take on 2019 F1 season so far
shares
comments