Formula 1 / German GP / Top List

German GP: All the winners since 1951

shares
comments
Slider
List

1951 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

1951 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
1/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
2/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1953 Guiseppe Farina, Ferrari

1953 Guiseppe Farina, Ferrari
3/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
4/64

Photo by: Daimler AG

1956 Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari

1956 Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari
5/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1957 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati

1957 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati
6/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall

1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall
7/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1959 Tony Brooks, Ferrari

1959 Tony Brooks, Ferrari
8/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1961 Stirling Moss, Lotus

1961 Stirling Moss, Lotus
9/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1962 Graham Hill, BRM

1962 Graham Hill, BRM
10/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1963 John Surtees, Ferrari

1963 John Surtees, Ferrari
11/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1964 John Surtees, Ferrari

1964 John Surtees, Ferrari
12/64

Photo by: David Phipps

1965 Jim Clark, Lotus

1965 Jim Clark, Lotus
13/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1966 Jack Brabham, Brabham

1966 Jack Brabham, Brabham
14/64

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1967 Denny Hulme, Brabham

1967 Denny Hulme, Brabham
15/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1968 Jackie Stewart, Matra

1968 Jackie Stewart, Matra
16/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1969 Jacky Ickx, Brabham

1969 Jacky Ickx, Brabham
17/64

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1970 Jochen Rindt, Lotus

1970 Jochen Rindt, Lotus
18/64

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1971 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell

1971 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
19/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1972 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari

1972 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
20/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1973 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell

1973 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
21/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1974 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari

1974 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
22/64

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1975 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham

1975 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
23/64

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1976 James Hunt, McLaren

1976 James Hunt, McLaren
24/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1977 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1977 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
25/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus

1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus
26/64

Photo by: David Phipps

1979 Alan Jones, Williams

1979 Alan Jones, Williams
27/64

Photo by: David Phipps

1980 Jacques Laffite, Ligier

1980 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
28/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1981 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1981 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
29/64

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1982 Patrick Tambay, Ferrari

1982 Patrick Tambay, Ferrari
30/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1983 Rene Arnoux, Ferrari

1983 Rene Arnoux, Ferrari
31/64

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1984 Alain Prost, McLaren

1984 Alain Prost, McLaren
32/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1985 Michele Alboreto, Ferrari

1985 Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
33/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
34/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams

1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams
35/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
36/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
37/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
38/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams
39/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
40/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1993 Alain Prost, McLaren

1993 Alain Prost, McLaren
41/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

1994 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
42/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
43/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Damon Hill, Williams

1996 Damon Hill, Williams
44/64

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 Gerhard Berger, Benetton

1997 Gerhard Berger, Benetton
45/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
46/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari

1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari
47/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2000 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
48/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Ralf Schumacher, Williams

2001 Ralf Schumacher, Williams
49/64

Photo by: BMW AG

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
50/64

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2003 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams

2003 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
51/64

Photo by: BMW AG

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
52/64

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
53/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
54/64

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
55/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull

2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull
56/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
57/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
58/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2012 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
59/64

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
60/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
61/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
62/64

Photo by: Sutton Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
63/64

Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images

2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
64/64

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jul 23, 2019, 4:20 PM

The German Grand Prix was first a part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1951, and has been run at Avus, Hockenheim and the Nurburgring (featuring the fearsome Nordschleife layout until 1977). Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Author Charles Bradley

