German GP: All the winners since 1951
1951 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
1953 Guiseppe Farina, Ferrari
1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
1956 Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari
1957 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati
1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall
1959 Tony Brooks, Ferrari
1961 Stirling Moss, Lotus
1962 Graham Hill, BRM
1963 John Surtees, Ferrari
1964 John Surtees, Ferrari
1965 Jim Clark, Lotus
1966 Jack Brabham, Brabham
1967 Denny Hulme, Brabham
1968 Jackie Stewart, Matra
1969 Jacky Ickx, Brabham
1970 Jochen Rindt, Lotus
1971 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
1972 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
1973 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
1974 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
1975 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
1976 James Hunt, McLaren
1977 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus
1979 Alan Jones, Williams
1980 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
1981 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
1982 Patrick Tambay, Ferrari
1983 Rene Arnoux, Ferrari
1984 Alain Prost, McLaren
1985 Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams
1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams
1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
1993 Alain Prost, McLaren
1994 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
1996 Damon Hill, Williams
1997 Gerhard Berger, Benetton
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari
2000 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
2001 Ralf Schumacher, Williams
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2003 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2009 Mark Webber, Red Bull
2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2012 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
The German Grand Prix was first a part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1951, and has been run at Avus, Hockenheim and the Nurburgring (featuring the fearsome Nordschleife layout until 1977). Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
