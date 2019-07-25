German GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail 1 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull will trial a new engine cover design at Hockenheim which incorporates a chimney to release the heat.

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail 2 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Racing Point RP19 is sporting a new mirror housing design for Germany, taking the open face design a step further. Note the tight sidepod bodywork that hugs the internal cooling package.

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail 3 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another view of Racing Point’s sidepod package.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail 4 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The bargeboard region on the Alfa Romeo C38, which was updated recently to include a boomerang winglet to shadow the aerodynamic surfaces below.

Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail 5 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso has a package of new parts available for the German GP including a set of deflectors and a revised bargeboard design, which now includes an upper boomerang too.

Front floor on Ferrari SF90 6 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at the Ferrari SF90’s multi-element sidepod deflectors.

Rear floor on Ferrari SF90 7 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A fantastic view of the looped outer section and Gurney extensions of the diffuser on the Ferrari SF90.

Exhaust on Ferrari SF90 8 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The Ferrari SF90 has a single, larger, wastegate pipe which is stacked atop the main exhaust outlet.

Front floor on Ferrari SF90 9 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images An overview of the SF90’s bargeboard region which is now made up of a collection of surfaces that all improve performance and efficiency.

Front brakes on Ferrari SF90 10 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The SF90 has an enlarged front brake duct scoop that not only cools the brakes but also delivers airflow out through the wheel rim to improve the cars aerodynamic output.

Front floor on Ferrari SF90 11 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images This image shows the upturned leading edge of the floor, a design feature that arrived courtesy of the 2017 regulation changes. Many teams now use strakes on the edge, such as the four used by Ferrari here to maximize performance.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail 12 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The aerodynamic furniture that flanks the sidepods on the W10 have been revised for the German GP, with the pair of previously vertically orientated deflectors switched out for horizontal ones. The support spars for the airflow conditioners have also been altered to improve flow around the sidepods (purple and green arrows on the right).

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail 13 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes will enter the fray with a fresh pair of rear wing endplates, which feature multiple cutouts in the upper rear corner to help displace the tip vortex ordinarily created. This change is backed up with a pairing of upwashing strikes below rather than a single set.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing with new livery 14 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of Mercedes nose and front wing with the commemorative livery celebrating 125 years in motorsport on it.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail 15 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the Mercedes W10’s front wing endplate with the curved trailing edge that was introduced earlier in the season to improve performance.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 16 / 19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Another view of the Mercedes W10’s sidepod region, and the updates that will be trialed for the German GP.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail 17 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes is able to alter the cooling on the W10 by means of various louvred panels that can be switched out according to their requirements.

Williams FW42 sidepods detail 18 / 19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Williams continues to develop the FW42 after making big changes at Silverstone. This time out it has a new set of bargeboards, which feature an upper boomerang and alterations to the shadow profiles below. There’s a new floor which now has longitudinal slots on the edge, rather than L-shaped slots ahead of the rear tyre.