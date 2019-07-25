Formula 1
R
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main Photos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Analysis

German GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

shares
comments
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Jul 25, 2019, 9:00 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Hockenheim pitlane at the German Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click through the images below...

Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail

1/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull will trial a new engine cover design at Hockenheim which incorporates a chimney to release the heat.

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

2/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Racing Point RP19 is sporting a new mirror housing design for Germany, taking the open face design a step further. Note the tight sidepod bodywork that hugs the internal cooling package.

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail

3/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another view of Racing Point’s sidepod package.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail

4/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The bargeboard region on the Alfa Romeo C38, which was updated recently to include a boomerang winglet to shadow the aerodynamic surfaces below.

Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail

5/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso has a package of new parts available for the German GP including a set of deflectors and a revised bargeboard design, which now includes an upper boomerang too.

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

6/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the Ferrari SF90’s multi-element sidepod deflectors.

Rear floor on Ferrari SF90

7/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A fantastic view of the looped outer section and Gurney extensions of the diffuser on the Ferrari SF90.

Exhaust on Ferrari SF90

8/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Ferrari SF90 has a single, larger, wastegate pipe which is stacked atop the main exhaust outlet.

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

9/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An overview of the SF90’s bargeboard region which is now made up of a collection of surfaces that all improve performance and efficiency.

Front brakes on Ferrari SF90

10/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The SF90 has an enlarged front brake duct scoop that not only cools the brakes but also delivers airflow out through the wheel rim to improve the cars aerodynamic output.

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

11/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

This image shows the upturned leading edge of the floor, a design feature that arrived courtesy of the 2017 regulation changes. Many teams now use strakes on the edge, such as the four used by Ferrari here to maximize performance.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

12/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The aerodynamic furniture that flanks the sidepods on the W10 have been revised for the German GP, with the pair of previously vertically orientated deflectors switched out for horizontal ones. The support spars for the airflow conditioners have also been altered to improve flow around the sidepods (purple and green arrows on the right).

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

13/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes will enter the fray with a fresh pair of rear wing endplates, which feature multiple cutouts in the upper rear corner to help displace the tip vortex ordinarily created. This change is backed up with a pairing of upwashing strikes below rather than a single set.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing with new livery

14/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of Mercedes nose and front wing with the commemorative livery celebrating 125 years in motorsport on it.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

15/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the Mercedes W10’s front wing endplate with the curved trailing edge that was introduced earlier in the season to improve performance.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

16/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Another view of the Mercedes W10’s sidepod region, and the updates that will be trialed for the German GP.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

17/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes is able to alter the cooling on the W10 by means of various louvred panels that can be switched out according to their requirements.

Williams FW42 sidepods detail

18/19

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams continues to develop the FW42 after making big changes at Silverstone. This time out it has a new set of bargeboards, which feature an upper boomerang and alterations to the shadow profiles below. There’s a new floor which now has longitudinal slots on the edge, rather than L-shaped slots ahead of the rear tyre.

Rear wing on Ferrari SF90

19/19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the SF90’s rear wing endplates strakes that lie on the edge of the transition bounding box.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Author Giorgio Piola

