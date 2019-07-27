Formula 1
Formula 1 / German GP / Top List

German GP: Starting grid in pictures

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'11.767

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'11.767
1/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'12.113

2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'12.113
2/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'12.129

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'12.129
3/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

4: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'12.522

4: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'12.522
4/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

5: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'12.538

5: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'12.538
5/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'12.851

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'12.851
6/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'12.897

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'12.897
7/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'13.065

8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'13.065
8/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

9: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'13.126

9: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'13.126
9/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

10: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, no time

10: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, no time
10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'12.786

11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'12.786
11/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'12.789

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'12.789
12/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'12.799

13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'12.799
13/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

14: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'13.135

14: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'13.135
14/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

15: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'13.450

15: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'13.450
15/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

16: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'13.461

16: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'13.461
16/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'14.721

17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'14.721
17/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

18: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'14.839

18: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'14.839
18/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

19: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'13.333 (back of grid start)

19: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'13.333 (back of grid start)
19/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

20: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, no time

20: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, no time
20/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

By:
Jul 27, 2019, 3:28 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Latest from Hockenheim:

 

Norris feels he let McLaren down with Q1 exit

Norris feels he let McLaren down with Q1 exit

Verstappen laments impact of Q2 power loss scare

