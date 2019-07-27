1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'11.767
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
2: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'12.113
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'12.129
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
4: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'12.522
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
5: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'12.538
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'12.851
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'12.897
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'13.065
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
9: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'13.126
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
10: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, no time
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'12.786
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'12.789
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
13: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'12.799
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
14: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'13.135
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
15: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'13.450
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
16: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'13.461
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'14.721
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
18: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'14.839
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
19: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'13.333 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
20: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, no time
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, the 11th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
German GP: Starting grid in pictures
